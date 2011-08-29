NEW YORK Aug 29 The Metro-North Railroad will resume service on lower portions of two of its three commuter lines serving New York City suburbs starting at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), the railroad said in a statement.

Following disruption from Hurricane Irene, a Sunday schedule will be in effect on the Lower Hudson Line between Grand Central Terminal and Croton-Harmon. On the Lower Harlem line a Sunday schedule also will be used between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains.

The third line, the New Haven Line, remains shut. So will the Upper Hudson and Upper Harlem lines. Branches still shut include New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)