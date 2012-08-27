UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHICAGO Aug 27 Barge traffic from Baton Route, Louisiana, to the U.S. Gulf has been suspended due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the captain of the Crescent River Port Pilots Association said.
The association, in consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, suspended traffic operations and the movement of vessels as of 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (1400 GMT) on Monday, said Capt. A.J. Gibbs, president of the association.
"You'll see nothing moving on the river at all," he said. (Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources