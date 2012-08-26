UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 26 Buckeye Partners L.P. said on Sunday it had suspended operations at the jetties at the massive BORCO oil storage terminal after a tropical storm watch for Isaac was called earlier for the northwest Bahamas.
"Operations at the jetties are currently suspended as a precaution," said Kevin Goodwin, a spokesman for the pipeline and terminaling company.
The Bahamas Oil Refining Company Limited (BORCO) is the largest petroleum storage facility in the Caribbean, with the ability to store 21.6 billion barrels of crude and petroleum products.
There are six offshore jetties at the facility, located on the Northwest Providence Channel off the southern tip of Grand Bahama Island.
The terminal also has blending and transshipment capabilities and its location, just off the coast of Florida, makes it easily accessible for shipments of crude oil and products from Northwest Europe, the Arabian Gulf and West Africa to reach the U.S. East and Gulf Coast markets.
