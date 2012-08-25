HOUSTON Aug 25 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on
Saturday declared force majeure on its offshore Gulf of Mexico
gas pipeline system due to Tropical Storm Isaac, majority owner
BP Plc said.
The force majeure is effective 12:00 p.m. CDT and is in
place until further notice, the pipeline said on a website
posting.
The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from
the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther
north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas
pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion
cubic feet per day of supply.
It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co
with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.