NEW YORK, Sept 7 Destin Pipeline Co LLC on Friday terminated a force majeure declared due to Hurricane Isaac after the Pascagoula natural gas processing plant was expected to resume flow requirements from offshore Gulf of Mexico production in order to restart.

The 255-mile Destin natural gas pipeline system runs from the central Gulf of Mexico to Mississippi and extends farther north, where it connects with nine major interstate gas pipelines. The system has the capacity to carry 1.2 billion cubic feet per day of supply.

It is majority owned by BP's Amoco Destin Pipeline Co with Enbridge Offshore owning 33 percent.