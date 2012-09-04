NEW YORK, Sept 4 Enbridge Inc U.S. operating unit Garden Banks Pipeline LLC lifted its force majeure on Sunday after Tropical Storm Isaac forced it to evacuate personnel last week, the company said in an online filing.

The company returned personnel to the platform on Saturday and prepared to return to service, it said in a filing.

The 50-mile (80-km) Garden Banks system extends from Garden Banks Block 128 in the Gulf of Mexico to South Marsh Island Block 76, where it interconnects with interstate pipelines to move up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas onshore.