U.S. oil and gas producers and refiners in the Gulf of Mexico increasingly shut production and evacuated infrastructure staff on Monday as Tropical Storm Isaac shifted west, on a path expected to disrupt the majority of U.S. offshore output.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Sunday that 24.19 percent of the Gulf's oil output and 8.24 percent of natural gas production per day was shut down.

The Gulf of Mexico accounts for about 23 percent of U.S. oil production and 7 percent of natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). About 30 percent of U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity and 44 percent of the country's refining capacity also line the Gulf Coast, the EIA said.

Refiners such as Marathon Petroleum, Valero Energy and Phillips 66 began shutting plants along the Gulf Coast region, bringing some 1.4 million barrels-per-day of refining capacity offline.

Isaac is expected to hit the Gulf Coast anywhere between Florida and Louisiana by Tuesday night or early Wednesday on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the region and killed 1,800 people in 2005.

Forecasters at Weather Insight, an arm of Thomson Reuters, said on Sunday that the storm's path gave it a 95 percent chance of hitting the heart of Gulf oil and gas production south of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast a "near normal" 2012 Atlantic hurricane season with nine to 15 tropical storms. Four to eight are projected to strengthen into hurricanes, with one to three of them major.

