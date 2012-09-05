* Kinder Morgan declares force majeure on Tennessee pipeline

* EPA grants waiver to eight states on sale of winter gasoline

HOUSTON, Sept 5 New power supply problems on Wednesday brought a temporary halt to Phillips 66's attempt to restart its 247,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Alliance, Louisiana, the hardest hit of six plants shut by Hurricane Isaac's drive across Louisiana last week.

Refineries have recovered more quickly than offshore platforms. Nearly 7 percent, or 1.17 million barrels per day of national crude oil refining capacity was shut due to Isaac which came ashore on Aug. 28 in Louisiana, bringing heavy rains and a high storm surge that busted levees in the region.

However, to stave off fuel shortages in the southeastern United States, the federal Environmental Protection Agency granted a waiver on Wednesday allowing the sale of winter-blend gasoline in the U.S. states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. .

Summer-blend gasoline is designed to prevent smog formation in higher atmospheric temperatures.

As of Wednesday, only the Alliance refinery was not restarting or back in production. Phillips said power was expected to be back by late Wednesday and the restart of the Alliance refinery would resume.

Phillips had initially begun the restart on Tuesday after Isaac left floodwaters 2 feet (61 centimeters) deep in sections of the refinery..

More than a week after the slow-moving low-level hurricane hit the Gulf Coast, five refineries with total 923,000 bpd of capacity were restarting and four refineries with total 980,000 bpd capacity were running at reduced rates.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Wednesday that 49.33 percent, or 680,749 barrels, in daily oil production remained shut in the U.S-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico. Also 25.71 percent, or 1.157 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day in natural gas output was still shuttered due to the storm.

So far, a total 11.2 million barrels of oil production and 24.8 bcf in natural gas output has been lost due to the storm.

Damage from Isaac led to Kinder Morgan Inc declaring force majeure on the Bay Marchand 5 Central Gathering System on the 7.5 bcf capacity Tennessee Gas Pipeline.

The Bay Marchand 5 Central Gathering System's platform located in the coastal waters of LaFourche Parish was damaged by the storm.