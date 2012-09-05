Sept 5 U.S. regulators said 49.33 percent of daily oil production and 25.71 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Wednesday due to Hurricane Isaac, remnants of which re-entered the northern Gulf Wednesday.

The amount of shut oil output was down 2.18 percentage points and closed natural gas production fell 3.29 points from a day earlier.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said 680,749 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production was still shut, down from 710,866 bpd on Tuesday, and 1.157 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day in natural gas output was closed, down from 1.309 bcf per day on Tuesday.

Those figures are expected to fall in the coming days.

Isaac came ashore as a hurricane on Aug. 28 and its slow movement last week across Louisiana delayed the restart of production.