HOUSTON, Sept 11 U.S. offshore energy regulators said 4.16 percent of daily oil production and 4.73 percent of daily natural gas output in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico remained shut on Tuesday, two weeks after Hurricane Isaac roared across the Louisiana coast.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said 57,439 barrels per day (bpd) of oil production was still shut, down from 110,144 bpd on Monday, and 213 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day in natural gas output was closed, down from 274.85 million cubic feet per day on Monday.

BSEE said Tuesday's report was the last it would make on Gulf production shut due to Isaac.

Isaac came ashore as a hurricane on Aug. 28, after shutting 95 percent of production in the offshore oil patch. The slow movement of the widespread storm in the following week out of offshore production areas delayed the restart of operations in the Gulf. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)