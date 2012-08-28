Aug 28 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said on Tuesday it had sent additional personnel to Entergy
Corp's plants in Louisiana in response to the expected
landfall of Tropical Storm Isaac.
The Waterford plant is about 20 miles west of New Orleans
and the River Bend plant is about 25 miles northwest of Baton
Rouge, Louisiana.
NRC on Monday dispatched four inspectors from Regions II and
IV to assist the resident inspectors at both sites. The NRC
staff will remain at the plant during the coming days to monitor
the licensee's activities and ensure safe plant operations.
Entergy also said it had implemented severe weather
procedures at its Waterford nuclear station in St. Charles
Parish, 30 miles west of New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Isaac
moves toward the Gulf Coast.