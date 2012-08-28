Aug 28 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said on Tuesday it had sent additional personnel to Entergy Corp's plants in Louisiana in response to the expected landfall of Tropical Storm Isaac.

The Waterford plant is about 20 miles west of New Orleans and the River Bend plant is about 25 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

NRC on Monday dispatched four inspectors from Regions II and IV to assist the resident inspectors at both sites. The NRC staff will remain at the plant during the coming days to monitor the licensee's activities and ensure safe plant operations.

Entergy also said it had implemented severe weather procedures at its Waterford nuclear station in St. Charles Parish, 30 miles west of New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Isaac moves toward the Gulf Coast.