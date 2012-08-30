* Storm downgraded to tropical depression
* Evacuations ordered as various options considered for dam
* One Louisiana refinery sees flooding
* Drought-strickent states further north welcome rain
By Ellen Wulfhorst and Scott Malone
NEW ORLEANS, Aug 30 Torrential rain dropped by
Hurricane Isaac threatened to burst a dam on Thursday, forcing
evacuation of up to 60,000 people in Louisiana and Mississippi
and leaving large areas of the region flooded and without power.
Isaac, which was downgraded to a tropical depression on
Thursday after moving in from the Gulf on Tuesday, left little
damage in New Orleans, where stronger barriers were installed
after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Only one fatality linked to the
storm has been confirmed so far.
But it left a soggy mess across widespread areas of the U.S.
Gulf Coast and could still bring heavy downpours and flooding as
it moves into the central United States - where rain is badly
needed - over the next few days.
More than 1 million residents of Louisiana and Mississippi
were without power due to the storm on Thursday morning,
according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Fears about a possible imminent failure of the Lake
Tangipahoa Dam in Mississippi prompted authorities to order the
immediate evacuation of 60,000 residents in nearby communities
in Louisiana and Mississippi.
The dam, in Pike County, Mississippi, is about 100 miles
(160 km) north of New Orleans. It was damaged by Wednesday
night's torrential rains but did not suffer a breach.
"It hasn't failed. They're trying to patch it. They're
planning to do a controlled breach if necessary. That would
allow them to direct the flow," said Greg Flynn, spokesman for
the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
If it were to break, low-lying areas - including Kentwood,
Louisiana, the hometown of pop singer Britney Spears - could see
record flooding, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal told a news
conference.
The oil and gas industry in the Gulf of Mexico region has so
far reported no major storm-related damage to infrastructure
although one Louisiana refinery has flooding. Energy production
was expected to start ramping up again, after nearly grinding to
a halt as Isaac closed in on Louisiana on Tuesday.
Benchmark Brent crude was little changed in Thursday
afternoon trading at about $112.75 a barrel.
Multibillion-dollar defenses built to protect New Orleans
itself, after it was ravaged by Katrina almost exactly seven
years ago, passed their first major test, according to the U.S.
Army Corps of Engineers.
"Yes, the levees worked," Jindal said.
SURROUNDING PARISHES HIT
But massive rains and storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico
inundated low-lying communities outside the federal flood
containment system protecting New Orleans, forcing the
evacuation of thousands of people from their homes and some
dramatic rooftop rescue operations.
Hardest hit was Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New
Orleans, where floodwaters overtopped at least one levee on
Wednesday and left many homes under about 12 feet (3.6 meters)
of water.
Local boatmen in Plaquemines plucked dozens from the roofs
of their houses after they had decided they could ride out what,
compared with Katrina, seemed like a small storm.
Parish President Billy Nungesser said U.S. Army National
Guard troops and local sheriff's office officials were going
house to house through the area on Thursday to ensure that there
were no deaths or injuries.
Clearing weather permitted the use of military helicopters,
mostly UH-60 Blackhawks, to aid in the operation.
In St. John the Baptist Parish, northwest of New Orleans,
about 3,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes before
dawn on Thursday due to storm surges from Lake Pontchartrain and
Lake Maurepas, authorities said.
In Slidell, a town of about 27,000 people northeast of New
Orleans, the surge from Lake Pontchartrain left the Eden Isle
community under about a foot (30 cm) of water.
"You'd have never made me believe a Category 1 would dump
this much water," said Sam Caruso, 71," a former mayor of the
town who was touring it in his pickup truck.
Emergency services rescued about 350 people from Slidell
homes and neighboring communities hit by more severe flooding,
local authorities said.
National Guard troops and police moved into the town
Thursday afternoon as some local residents navigated flooded
streets in boats. Overall, troops have rescued or evacuated more
than 3,000 Louisiana residents and three tractor-trailer loads
of pets, Jindal said.
'IT WAS SCARY'
Staff Sergeant Denis Ricou, a Louisiana National Guard
spokesman, said about 5,800 troops had been deployed due to
Isaac and the number could rise to over 8,000 in the coming
days.
City officials imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Wednesday to
help prevent any repeat of the looting that occurred in New
Orleans in the days after Katrina struck in 2005.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu warned that the punishment
for a looting conviction is harsh - a mandatory three years'
hard labor. "If you loot, you'll wear an orange suit," Landrieu
told a news conference.
About a dozen looting-related arrests were reported in the
city by Thursday morning but the streets were unusually quiet -
littered with downed branches, fallen trees and pieces of
roofing material.
Power remained out through most of the city, while in the
historic French Quarter, a few people were out taking down the
boards they had nailed up over store windows. Officials urged
patience and good humor during the clean-up.
"Our tempers tend to flare," said New Orleans Councilwoman
Cynthia Hedge Morrell at the news conference. "My advice would
be sit on the front porch and talk to your neighbors. That's
what New Orleans is known for."
DROUGHT RELIEF
As the focus on Isaac shifted from the coast, many in its
projected path further north have been praying it will bring
rain desperately needed to ease a drought in the central states,
where summer crops are drying up and many rivers and dams are
critically low.
Meteorologists guess that rains could be too late for most
of the stressed corn and soybean crops, but could replenish soil
moisture before winter wheat fields are planted.
Isaac never came close to the power of Katrina, which was a
Category 3 hurricane on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale when
it smashed into New Orleans on Aug. 29, 2005.
But U.S. President Barack Obama still declared the impact on
Louisiana and Mississippi major disasters and ordered federal
aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.
City officials said Louis Armstrong New Orleans
International Airport, which closed late on Monday, would remain
shut on Thursday until repairs can be made to the damaged lines
that supply it with power.
A tow-truck driver, 62-year-old Gregory Alan Parker, died
early Thursday after a tree fell on his cab while he was trying
to move a large tree from a main street in Picayune, a town in
Pearl River County, Mississippi, near the Louisiana border.
Apart from an unconfirmed death in a Louisiana apartment
fire, his was the only U.S. fatality blamed on Isaac so far. The
storm killed 23 people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic on
its way across the Caribbean to the Gulf of Mexico.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Isaac, now a
tropical storm with top sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), was
located about 25 miles (45 km) southwest of Monroe, Louisiana.
As Isaac faded, Tropical Storm Leslie formed in the Atlantic
on Thursday and was located about 1,125 miles (1,810 km) east of
the Windward Islands, the U.S. National Hurricane Center
said. The storm was packing winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km
per hour) and was moving west, NHC said.
It is likely to become a hurricane on Saturday but is not
expected to threaten the U.S. mainland.