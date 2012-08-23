* Isaac could become hurricane on Thursday night
* Tampa mayor plays down threat to Republican convention
* Storm cancels Guantanamo hearings in 9/11 case
By Tom Brown
MIAMI, Aug 23 Tropical Storm Isaac spun over the
Caribbean Sea and could become a hurricane on Thursday as it
moves on a track that would put it off the coast of Florida on
Monday, the opening day of the Republican National Convention in
Tampa.
As the center of Isaac moved away from the Leeward Islands,
the storm prompted hurricane warnings in Haiti and the Dominican
Republic.
Isaac may also threaten U.S. energy interests in the Gulf of
Mexico, weather experts said. It was centered about 265 miles
(425 km) southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, early on Thursday,
the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Isaac had top sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (75 kph),
and could strengthen into a hurricane late on Thursday or Friday
as it approaches the coast of Hispaniola, the island shared by
the Dominican Republic and flood-prone Haiti, t he Miami-based
center said.
Computer forecast models showed the storm moving
west-northwest across the island on Friday, posing a severe risk
of mudslides on Haiti's denuded hillsides.
Isaac was projected to weaken to a tropical storm over Haiti
and then pass over Cuba before strengthening into a hurricane in
the Florida Straits between Cuba and Florida. Its exact path
after that remained uncertain.
Some computer models showed Isaac shifting slightly to the
west and eventually moving parallel to Florida's western
coastline. Others forecast the storm to make landfall in South
Florida and then move inland.
At the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in southeast Cuba on
Wednesday, authorities said Isaac forced the postponement of
pretrial hearings that were to begin on Thursday for five
prisoners accused of plotting the Sept. 11 attacks.
The U.S. military was preparing flights to evacuate the
lawyers, paralegals, interpreters, journalists, rights monitors
and family members of 9/11 victims who had traveled to the base
for the hearings.
REPUBLICAN CONVENTION
Forecasters said it was too soon to gauge Isaac's potential
impact on Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast, where the Republican
National Convention is to run from Monday through Thursday.
But Lixion Avila, a senior hurricane specialist at the
hurricane center, suggested it would be foolish for anyone to
think Tampa - where Republicans will nominate Mitt Romney as
their presidential candidate - was out of harm's way.
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, a Democrat, said he was not really
worried about Isaac, however.
"We're watching it. We're tracking it. I think we're going
to be OK but we'll be prepared in the event it heads this way,"
Buckhorn told CNN on Wednesday.
"We hope it moves further away from us, but if it doesn't
it's still going to be a great convention," he said.
Hurricane expert Jeff Masters of private forecaster Weather
Underground said Tampa had a 9 percent chance of getting hit
with tropical storm-force winds for a 24-hour period ending on
the morning the Republican convention kicks off. But that could
make the storm a non-event in terms of the convention itself.
"I put the odds of an evacuation occurring during the
convention in the current situation at 3 percent," Masters said
in his blog on the weatherunderground.com website.
ORANGE JUICE PRICE JUMP
Florida has not been hit by a major hurricane since 2005 and
forecasts showed Isaac was not expected to strengthen beyond a
weak Category 1, with top sustained wind speeds of about 80 mph
(129 kph).
Analysts at Weather Insight, a Thomson Reuters company, said
Isaac has a 50 percent probability of moving into the heart of
the Gulf of Mexico oil and gas production region.
The threat to Florida triggered a nearly 6 percent jump in
orange juice prices on Wednesday as they surged to a six-week
high in trading in New York.
Florida produces more than 75 percent of the U.S. orange
crop and accounts for about 40 percent of the world's orange
juice supply, making it key to volatility in orange juice
futures trading.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov.
30, and August has traditionally been an active month. Friday is
the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, which caused
widespread damage when it came barreling ashore south of Miami
on Aug. 24, 1992.
On Thursday, Isaac is expected to pass just south of Puerto
Rico. As the storm approached, Puerto Rico Governor Luis Fortuno
declared a state of emergency, canceled classes, closed
government agencies and activated the National Guard.
The government also froze prices on basic necessities such
as food, batteries and other supplies and prepared emergency
shelters at schools and other facilities.
Lurking behind Isaac, the hurricane center said another
tropical depression formed over the eastern tropical Atlantic on
Wednesday.
Located about 1045 miles (1,685 km) west of the Cape Verde
Islands, it was packing winds of 35 mph (56 kph) and was
expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Forecasts
predicted it will eventually veer toward the open Atlantic and
away from the Caribbean.