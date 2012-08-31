BRIEF-Access Self Storage increases its investment in StorageVault
* Storage Vault Canada Inc - access self storage inc has acquired 15 million common shares in capital of storagevault at a price of $1.50 per share
Aug 30 Hurricane Isaac has caused anywhere from $700 million to $2 billion in insured onshore losses after striking the U.S. Gulf coast earlier this week, disaster modeler AIR Worldwide said on Thursday.
AIR's estimates are slightly higher than its peer, Eqecat Inc, which previously estimated onshore insured losses at $500 million to $1.5 billion.
* Says BMW, Mobileye agree to generate new kind of sensor data
* Says sold membership interest of its wholly-owned subsidiary Captira Analytical, llc effective January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: