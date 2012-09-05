Sept 5 Kinder Morgan Inc's Southern
Natural Gas Co LLC is continuing facility inspections and has
approved gas to flow at certain meter points after Hurricane
Isaac forced some gas to be shut in last week, the company said
in an online filing on Wednesday.
Operators along pipeline receipt points should not resume
the flow of natural gas "until the point has been approved to
flow, a nomination has been submitted to Southern, and scheduled
by Southern," it said in the filing.
Some 400 million cubic feet of gas per day remained offline
as of last Thursday due to the storm, the company said in a
filing on that day.
It was unclear how much natural gas, if any, remained
offline on Wednesday. The filing did not specify, and a
spokesman said that if it listed no production shut-ins, then
those numbers were not available.
Southern is a 7,600-mile-long pipeline system that can
deliver up to 3.7 billion cubic feet of gas supply per day from
Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf of Mexico to
markets in the Southeast, including major metropolitan areas.