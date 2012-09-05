NEW YORK, Sept 5 Gas flows on Kinder Morgan
Inc's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co LLC (TGP) remain limited
by power and plant outages, and platform damage in two separate
areas of the pipeline after Hurricane Isaac came ashore last
week in Louisiana, the company said on Wednesday.
The company did not say how much gas was offline in either
case.
TGP declared a force majeure on Wednesday on the Bay
Marchand 5 Central Gathering System, located in the coastal
waters of Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana, due to
platform damage from Isaac, the company said in an online
filing.
The company is "assessing the damage and developing a plan
to return the platform to service," it said.
Separately, gas flow on part of the pipeline is also limited
by a power outage and an outage at a gas processing plant, a
company spokesman said on Wednesday, following a filing from
Sunday.
TGP said that commercial power and utilities have not been
restored to Sta. 527 where some separation of liquids is
performed.
It was also affected by the closure of Targa Resources
Partners' Yscloskey gas processing plant, located in
St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana, which suffered
flooding during the storm.
"Both of these are limiting areas of the system to flow due
to concerns of gas quality and liquids handling ability," TGP
said.
The Yscloskey plant remained offline as of late Tuesday and
Targa employees were conducting assessments of the
plant.
As of last Thursday, TGP had 435 million cubic feet per day
of gas offline due to Isaac, a company spokesman said on that
day.
The pipeline can carry up to 7.5 billion cubic feet per day
of gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and parts of Texas to
markets in the U.S. Northeast.