Aug 28 Hurricane Isaac is getting better
organized as it nears southeastern Louisiana, with flooding from
storm surge and rainfall expected, the U.S. National Hurricane
Center said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday.
Isaac was currently located about 30 miles (45 km) south
south-west of the mouth of the Mississippi river and about 105
miles (170 km) south south-east of New Orleans, with maximum
sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km per hour)
"The center of Hurricane Isaac should reach the coastline of
southeastern Louisiana this evening," the NHC said.