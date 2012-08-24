Aug 24 Tropical Storm Isaac has become a little stronger, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Friday. "Reports from an Air Force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 miles per hour (80 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said. The NHC said the storm was located about 175 miles (280 km) south southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and expected it to strengthen further while its center remained over water. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)