UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 24 Tropical Storm Isaac has become a little stronger, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Friday. "Reports from an Air Force reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 miles per hour (80 km/h) with higher gusts," the NHC said. The NHC said the storm was located about 175 miles (280 km) south southwest of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and expected it to strengthen further while its center remained over water. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders