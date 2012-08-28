Aug 28 Tropical Storm Isaac has nearly become a
hurricane, with significant storm surge and flood threat from
rainfall expected along the northern Gulf coast, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.
The storm was located about 105 miles (170 km) southeast of
the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds
of 70 miles per hour (110 kmph), the NHC said.
Isaac was moving toward the northwest at a speed near 7 mph
(11 kmph).
Once ashore, the storm could wreak havoc on low-lying fuel
refineries along the Gulf Coast that account for about 40
percent of U.S. refining capacity.