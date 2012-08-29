UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
Aug 29 Hurricane Isaac weakened slightly as it moved slowly inland over southeastern Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
At around 10 am EDT (1400 GMT), the center of hurricane Isaac was located 5 miles east of Houma, Louisiana, and about 50 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, the NHC said.
Isaac is moving toward the northwest around 6 miles per hour (9 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.
Isaac was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.