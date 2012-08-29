Aug 29 Hurricane Isaac weakened slightly as it moved slowly inland over southeastern Louisiana, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

At around 10 am EDT (1400 GMT), the center of hurricane Isaac was located 5 miles east of Houma, Louisiana, and about 50 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, the NHC said.

Isaac is moving toward the northwest around 6 miles per hour (9 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.

Isaac was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h).