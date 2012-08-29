Aug 29 Isaac weakened to a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and a gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours as it continues to move farther inland, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin.

The center of the storm was located about 50 miles (80 km) west-southwest of New Orleans, Louisiana, packing winds of about 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.