WASHINGTON Aug 28 U.S. President Barack Obama
warned residents of the Gulf Coast on Tuesday that there could
be significant flooding from Tropical Storm Isaac and encouraged
people to evacuate if instructed by authorities to do so.
"As we prepare for Isaac to hit, I want to encourage all
residents of the Gulf Coast to listen to your local officials
and follow their directions, including if they tell you to
evacuate," Obama said at the White House before departing on a
two-day campaign trip.
"Now is not the time to tempt fate, now is not the time to
dismiss official warnings. You need to take this seriously," he
said.
Obama's statement was meant to show he is taking the storm
seriously, too, despite his campaign travel.
Isaac is expected to make landfall in the New Orleans area
seven years after it was devastated by Hurricane Katrina. Obama
has criticized the Bush administration's handling of the Katrina
disaster.
