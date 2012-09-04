NEW YORK, Sept 4 Panhandle Energy said checks are being made on its Sea Robin Natural Gas Pipeline after storm Isaac, and points along the system are being returned to service.

The 450-mile Sea Robin Pipeline system runs from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the East Cameron, Louisiana, area in the western Gulf. It transports up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

Sea Robin is an affiliate of Panhandle Energy, a Southern Union company, which was bought by Energy Transfer Equity LP .