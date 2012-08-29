Aug 29 Some 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was shut down in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as of 8:00 A.M. EDT (1200 GMT) Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday.

This accounts for 12 percent of total Gulf Coast refining capacity, the department said.

Five refineries were shut down along the Gulf Coast region and four more with aggregate 1.36 million bpd capacity are operating at reduced rates, according to the department.

