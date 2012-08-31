NEW YORK Aug 31 Sabine Pipe Line LLC on Friday said operational capabilities on its natural gas pipeline and at the Henry Hub distribution hub in Louisiana were unaffected by Hurricane Isaac.

In a website posting, Sabine said all interconnects to the Hub except for the Sea Robin/Henry Hub interconnection, which shut early in the week due to water content in gas deliveries, remained available.

The Henry Hub is a distribution hub on the natural gas pipeline system in Erath, Louisiana, owned by Sabine, a subsidiary of Chevron Corp. It is the pricing benchmark for U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).