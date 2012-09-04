NEW YORK, Sept 4 Sabine Pipe Line LLC said in a website posting on Saturday that the Sea Robin/Henry Hub interconnection in Louisiana was available for gas deliveries after having shut last week due to water content in the gas following Hurricane Isaac. The Henry Hub is a distribution hub on the natural gas pipeline system in Erath, Louisiana, owned by Sabine, a subsidiary of Chevron Corp. It is the pricing benchmark for U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).