NEW YORK Aug 31 The Sea Robin interconnect on Kinder Morgan Inc's Southern Natural Gas Pipeline has been approved to begin flows following storm Isaac, the company said in a filing.

Flows on many onshore pipelines were restricted this week after producers halted output in the Gulf of Mexico.

Kinder Morgan said that personnel from its subsidiary Southern Natural Gas began inspecting onshore and offshore facilities on Friday to check for damage after Isaac rolled across the Gulf of Mexico earlier this week.