Aug 30 Panhandle Energy's Sea Robin Natural Gas Pipeline will not accept nominations for natural gas on the line until it completes inspections after Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in an online filing.

The company will not accept gas on the line until it inspects "onshore and offshore facilities and clears receipt and delivery points for flow," it said.

Sea Robin pipeline said in the filing that Enterprise Products Partners LP's Enterprise Gas Processing told Sea Robin that its Sea Robin Gas Processing Plant "will remain in an idle status until sufficient gas flow returns to the Sea Robin system to operate the plant."

The 450-mile Sea Robin Pipeline system runs from offshore Gulf of Mexico to the East Cameron, Louisiana, area in the western Gulf. It transports up to 1 billion cubic feet per day of gas.

Sea Robin is an affiliate of Panhandle Energy, a Southern Union company, which was bought by Energy Transfer Equity LP .