NEW YORK, Sept 4 Spectra Energy Corp N> said on Tuesday that no major damage was found on its offshore gas pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico after storm Isaac, and that producers can resume flows along its lines.

Production has been shut along Spectra's Main Pass and South Pass systems due to Isaac, with flows falling from 215 dekatherms per day to zero early last week.

Earlier inspections of onshore facilities also showed little damage, a spokeswoman said late last week.