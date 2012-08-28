ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 28 The White House
said on Tuesday that tapping strategic oil reserves remained an
option but it had nothing to announce on the subject despite
concerns about supply disruptions resulting from Hurricane
Isaac.
"That option has been on the table for some time, and
remains on the table, but we have no announcements to make
today," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters
traveling to Iowa with President Barack Obama.
The White House seriously considered a plan in the spring to
tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve but shelved it after oil
prices came down. Reuters reported earlier this month that the
White House was dusting off those plans, and some energy experts
viewed Isaac as a potential trigger for such a move.
Oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ground to a near
halt and coastal refineries and ports curtailed operations on
Tuesday as the storm approached. Oil traders geared up for
supply disruptions with refineries closed or at reduced rates,
and key import terminals shuttered.
Carney's language on the SPR echoed what the White House has
said for some time.