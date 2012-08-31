VW brand chief sees strenuous year amid struggle over cost-cut plan
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
NEW YORK Aug 31 The U.S. Department of Energy has not received additional requests from refiners in the U.S. Gulf Coast for crude oil loans from government emergency reserves, a source familiar with the discussions said on Friday.
The DOE earlier on Friday said it had agreed to loan Marathon Petroleum Company 1 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to replace oil supplies disrupted by Hurricane Isaac this week.
The DOE would be ready to quickly respond to further requests from companies impacted by the storm, however, the source said.
BERLIN, Feb 21 Volkswagen brand chief Herbert Diess said 2017 would be a good but strenuous year as the carmaker grapples with putting in place a turnaround plan.
LONDON, Feb 21 The head of Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday he will seek assurances from the chief executive of PSA Carlos Tavares that it will maintain jobs and keep plants in Britain open during a meeting on Friday.
* Net long Brent contracts hit record high -ICE (Updates with OPEC Sec-Gen; paragraphs 1-5)