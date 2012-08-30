NEW YORK Aug 30 Targa resources said its
Stingray natural gas processing plant in Louisiana will likely
be the first of three shut plants to return to service, after
declaring a force majeure on its Venice system early this week
due to tropical storm Isaac.
Stingray, which halted operations because producers in the
Gulf of Mexico shut in production due to the storm, should
return to service once output offshore resumes, a company
spokesman said. He did not give a specific timeline.
Its two other shut processing plants, Venice and Yscloskey,
which are located outside the levee in southern Louisiana, have
been affected by flooding and, therefore, are expected to take
longer to clean up and return to service. It is not yet clear if
any damage has been inflicted on these two plants.