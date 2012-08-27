NEW YORK Aug 27 Targa Resources Partners' Venice natural gas gathering system in southern Louisiana declared force majeure and has shut down operations as of Monday due to Tropical Storm Isaac, the company said in a website posting.

Targa's Venice, Yscloskey and Stingray natural gas processing plants, which take gas from offshore the Gulf of Mexico, were shut as companies halted production due to the storm, a company spokesman said.

"At this time the operation of the rest of our Targa operated Coastal Straddle plants will be dependent on the gas available from offshore production operators and on any other emergency orders by authorities."

Tropical Storm Isaac is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, according to the national Hurricane Service.