BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 engines order from Hawaiian Airlines
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
NEW YORK Aug 31 The Mobile Bay lateral of Williams Cos Inc's Transco natural gas pipeline has been shut due to storm Isaac, the company said in a filing on Friday.
Transco is not receiving deliveries upstream of Station 82 near Coden, Alabama until further notice, it said.
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)