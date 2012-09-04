NEW YORK, Sept 4 Williams Cos Inc's Transco natural gas pipeline is restarting operations after storm Isaac halted some flows last week, it said in filings.

The Mobile Bay Lateral began accepting gas on Saturday, while many points on the Southeast Louisiana Lateral are now approved to receive flows.

Last week, Williams said that producers in the Gulf of Mexico had shut in about 500 million cubic feet of gas per day to its Transco line due to Isaac.