Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* Devil's Tower flowing some gas
* Mobile Bay processing plant ready to return
* Canyon Station platform resumed service
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Williams' onshore and offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico received no major damage during Hurricane Isaac last week and operations on pipelines and platforms are beginning to return to service, the company said on Wednesday.
The ENI -operated Devil's Tower platform, which was shut due to the storm, was flowing some gas production, and was expected to resume full operations once more pipelines are available downstream, Williams said on its website. Devil's Tower can produce 60,000 barrels per day of oil and 110 million cubic feet per day of gas.
Meanwhile, its 500 mmcf per day Canyon Station gas platform has restarted.
The Mobile Bay gas processing plant is ready to return as soon as production volumes increase, it said.
The Transco interstate gas pipeline system is returning to normal service as producers bring more production back online after the storm.
The 10,000-mile (160-km) Transco gas pipeline system has the capacity to carry 9.6 billion cubic feet of supply per day from South Texas to New York City. It is a major provider of natural gas to the northeastern and southeastern United States.
