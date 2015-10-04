Oct 3 A life ring has been found from the cargo ship El Faro, which went missing on Thursday after sailing through Hurricane Joaquin in the Bahamas, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Coast Guard did not say where the life ring had been found. This is the first trace of the El Faro, a 735-foot (224-meter) cargo ship with 33 crew on board. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)