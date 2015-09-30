(Updates storm details, adds comments from governors)
Sept 30 Hurricane Joaquin strengthened in the
Atlantic on Wednesday and could become a major storm, the U.S.
National Hurricane Center said, although forecast models did not
agree on whether it would make landfall in the United States.
The warnings came as the northeastern United States faced a
pounding rainstorm that flooded streets and snarled travel from
Washington to Boston.
Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, is
a Category 1 on a scale of 1 through 5, with maximum sustained
winds of 85 miles per hour (140 kph). It is about 175 miles (285
km) east-northeast of the central Bahamas and continues to
strengthen, the center said.
The governors of New York and Connecticut, and
emergency-management officials in New Jersey, states all hard
hit by 2012's Superstorm Sandy and already facing heavy rains
unrelated to Joaquin on Wednesday, warned residents to begin
preparations for a possible severe storm.
"Our state has seen the damage that extreme weather can
cause time and time again," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
"Take precautions for more heavy storms in the coming days."
Joaquin is expected to move near or over portions of the
central Bahamas on Wednesday night and Thursday, the NHC said.
"Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and
Joaquin could become a major hurricane by Friday," it said.
A major hurricane is considered to be one with winds of at
least 111 miles per hour (179 kph), the threshold for Category 3
of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, where Category 5 is the
most severe.
A complicated atmospheric pattern has made Joaquin
particularly difficult to track, according to Weather Channel
forecasters, who said it was too soon to determine what impact
Joaquin could have on the U.S. East Coast starting this weekend.
The last hurricane to make landfall in the continental
United States was Arthur, which hit North Carolina as a Category
2 storm in July 2014, bringing high winds, driving rain and
storm surges up the East Coast.
In October 2012, Sandy slammed into the New York
metropolitan area, killing more than 120 people and causing some
$70 billion in property damage, primarily in New York and New
Jersey.
White House spokesman Joshua Earnest said the Federal
Emergency Management Agency was monitoring the storm and
preparing for a possible hit.
Joaquin could raise tides up to 5 feet (1.5 m) above normal,
create dangerous waves and bring up to 20 inches (50 cm) of rain
over San Salvador and Rum Cay in the Bahamas, the hurricane
center said.
Joaquin-generated swells in the Bahamas will begin to affect
parts of the U.S. southeastern coast by Thursday, according to
the center. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf
and rip current conditions, it said.
The central Bahamas and northwestern Bahamas are now under a
hurricane warning, with hurricane watches in place for Bimini,
the NHC said.
