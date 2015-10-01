(Updates with storm upgraded to Category 3, preparations in the
Bahamas)
Sept 30 Hurricane Joaquin strengthened in the
Atlantic on Wednesday and is expected to become a major
hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said,
although not all forecast models agreed on whether it would make
landfall in the United States.
The warnings came as the northeastern United States faced a
pounding rainstorm that flooded streets and snarled travel from
Washington to Boston.
Joaquin is the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season.
By Wednesday night, it has intensified into a Category 3 on a
scale of 1 through 5, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles
per hour (185 kph).
The hurricane was about 80 miles (129 km) east-northeast of
the central Bahamas and continues to strengthen, the NHC said.
The governors of New York and Connecticut, and
emergency-management officials in New Jersey - states all hard
hit by 2012's Superstorm Sandy and already facing heavy rains
unrelated to Joaquin on Wednesday - warned residents to begin
preparations for a possible severe storm.
"Our state has seen the damage that extreme weather can
cause time and time again," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
"Take precautions for more heavy storms in the coming days."
Joaquin is expected to move near or over portions of the
central Bahamas on Wednesday night and Thursday, the NHC said.
"Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48
hours, and Joaquin is expected to become a major hurricane
during the next 24 hours," it said.
Bahamas residents on the islands closest to Joaquin's path,
which include Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and Eleuthera, were
stocking up on food and drink supplies and boarding up homes and
businesses.
The central Bahamas and northwestern Bahamas were under a
hurricane warning, the NHC said.
A major hurricane is considered to be one with winds of at
least 111 miles per hour (179 kph), the threshold for Category 3
of the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, where Category 5 is the
most severe.
A complicated atmospheric pattern has made Joaquin
particularly difficult to track, according to Weather Channel
forecasters, who said it was too soon to determine what impact
Joaquin could have on the U.S. East Coast starting this weekend.
The last hurricane to make landfall in the continental
United States was Arthur, which hit North Carolina as a Category
2 storm in July 2014, bringing high winds, driving rain and
storm surges up the East Coast.
In October 2012, Sandy slammed into the New York
metropolitan area, killing more than 120 people and causing some
$70 billion in property damage, primarily in New York and New
Jersey.
White House spokesman Joshua Earnest said the Federal
Emergency Management Agency was monitoring the storm and
preparing for a possible hit.
