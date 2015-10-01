Sept 30 Hurricane Joaquin was gaining strength
on Thursday as it moved toward the Bahamas, with forecasts still
inconclusive on whether the storm would slam into the U.S. East
Coast or head out to sea without making landfall, the Hurricane
Center (NHC) said.
Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season,
intensified late Wednesday into a Category 3, on a scale of 1 to
5, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph).
The storm was expected to gain strength and could become a
Category 4 over the next day as it moves near or over portions
of the Bahamas, the NHC said.
Several models show the hurricane turning north, bringing it
to the coast of the Carolinas or mid-Atlantic states on Friday
or Saturday, the agency said.
However, the storm's exact path remains unclear, with what
the NHC called an "excellent" prediction tool indicating it
could cut a path out to sea.
"The range of possible outcomes is still large, and includes
the possibility of a major hurricane landfall in the Carolinas,"
it said.
The governors of New York and Connecticut and
emergency-management officials in New Jersey - states all hard
hit by 2012's Superstorm Sandy and already facing heavy rains
unrelated to Joaquin on Wednesday - warned residents to begin
preparations for a possible severe storm.
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of
emergency to deal with flooding this week and the possibility of
Joaquin's landfall.
Hurricane warnings were in effect for islands of the central
Bahamas and a tropical storm warning was issued for southeastern
islands.
Residents on islands closest to Joaquin's path, which
include Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma and Eleuthera, had stocked
up on food and drink and were boarding up homes and businesses.
The last hurricane to make landfall in the continental
United States was Arthur, which hit North Carolina as a Category
2 storm in July 2014, bringing high winds, driving rain and
storm surges up the East Coast.
In October 2012, Sandy struck the New York metropolitan
area, killing more than 120 people and causing some $70 billion
in property damage, primarily in New York and New Jersey.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles and Neil
Hartnell in Nassau, editing by Larry King)