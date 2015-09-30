Sept 30 Joaquin, the third hurricane of the 2015
Atlantic season, has strengthened as it moves toward the Central
Bahamas, and could become a major hurricane in the next couple
of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.
Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane, is located about 215
miles (345 km) east-northeast of the Central Bahamas with
maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour (130 km/h), the
latest advisory said.
A major hurricane is classified as a tropical cyclone with
maximum sustained winds of 111 miles per hour (96 knots) or
higher, corresponding to a Category 3, 4 or 5 on the
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, according to the NHC
website.
