UPDATE 3-Oil retreats, set to become worst-performing asset in first quarter
* Brent futures set to be worst-performing global asset in Q1
Oct 6 Joaquin, now a Category 1 hurricane, is slowly weakening while accelerating northeastward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Tuesday.
Joaquin was about 665 miles (1,075 Km) south-southwest of Cape Race Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph(130 kph), the Miami-based weather forecaster added.
The hurricane is now moving toward the northeast near 18 mph (30 kph) and a turn toward the east-northeast with some further increase in forward speed is expected later Tuesday through Wednesday, the agency said.
"Additional slow weakening is forecast and Joaquin is expected to become extratropical late Wednesday," the NHC said.
(Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Brent futures set to be worst-performing global asset in Q1
LONDON, March 31 Britain's top share index fell on Friday as South Africa-exposed stocks such as Old Mutual dropped, though the FTSE 100 was still on track to mark its fourth quarter of straight gains.