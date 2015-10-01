NEW YORK Oct 1 NYSE Group, which is owned by
Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Thursday it
anticipates U.S. exchanges will be open for normal trading
sessions on Monday if Hurricane Joaquin makes landfall on the
U.S. East Coast.
The exchange operator said it was prepared to invoke
disaster recovery procedures if necessary in order to maintain
critical functions for trading and operations.
Hurricane Joaquin has strengthened into a Category 4
hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said on Thursday.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bernadette Baum)