(Corrects shift of storm track in paragraph 2 to easterly)
By Neil Hartnell
NASSAU Oct 2 Slow-moving Hurricane Joaquin
pounded the Bahamas for a second day with powerful winds and
waves on Friday but it was not expected to be a major threat to
the U.S. East Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC)
said.
An easterly shift in the forecast track of Joaquin spared
the Carolinas, New York and New Jersey, where Sandy killed more
than 120 people and caused $70 billion of property damage in
October 2012.
"The forecast models continue to indicate a track farther
away from the United States east coast and the threat of direct
impacts from Joaquin in the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic states
appears to be decreasing" rhe NHC said.
Despite the more favorable outlook, the NHC said Joaquin
could still cause flooding from South Carolina to New England.
The Miami-based NHC said the hurricane, a potentially
catastrophic Category 4 storm on a scale of 1 to 5, was poised
to make a sharp northerly turn on Friday.
The third hurricane of the 2015 Atlantic season, Joaquin was
about 15 miles (20 km) east of Long Island, with maximum
sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), the NHC said.
The governors of New Jersey, Virginia, North Carolina, South
Carolina and Maryland all declared states of emergency and
announced various measures, including the mobilization of
National Guard troops, in preparation for the storm
.
"I cannot stress enough that we are talking about the real
possibility of deadly flooding in many areas around our state,"
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory told a news conference on
Thursday.
There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from
the Bahamas but photos posted on social media on Aklins and Long
Island showed major flooding with roads under water and waves
washing against the walls of houses.
Schools and business were closed on several islands as
residents prepared for the storm.
"People are all getting ready, shuttering up their houses,
going to the store for plywood," said Chris Gosling who runs a
voluntary ambulance service in Eleuthera, population 8,000.
At 11 p.m. EDT (0300 GMT), the NHC said the storm was moving
west at only three miles (5 km) per hour.
Joaquin's hurricane-force winds, which extended 50 miles (80
km) from its center, were forecast to miss the larger Bahamas
islands and the main cities and cruise ship ports of Freeport
and Nassau.
Storm surges will push water as high as 5 to 10 feet (1.5 to
3 meters) above normal tide levels in the central Bahamas, the
NHC said, with up to 20 inches (51 cm) of rain possible in some
areas.
(Additional reporting by Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina;
Writing by David Adams; Editing by Nick Macfie)