UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Oct 5 The U.S. Coast Guard now believes that the missing cargo ship El Faro sank after sailing into the path of Hurricane Joaquin in the Bahamas, a spokesman said on Monday.
Rescuers continue to search for survivors, said Chief Petty Officer Bobby Nash in Miami.
"It's still an active search and rescue," he said.
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins Editing by W Simon)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.