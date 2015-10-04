Oct 4 Hurricane Joaquin, churning toward Bermuda in the Atlantic, weakened slightly on Sunday, its maximum sustained winds dropping to 110 miles per hour (175 km per hour), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The wind speed places Joaquin at the upper limit of a Category 2 hurricane. In the Miami-based center's earlier advisory on Sunday, Joaquin was a Category 3 hurricane, with slightly stronger winds. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Gareth Jones)