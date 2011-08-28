MIAMI Aug 28 Tropical Storm Jose formed near Bermuda on Sunday, becoming the the 10th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, U.S. forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Jose formed about 115 miles (185 km) south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving northward. It posed no threat to U.S. energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.

Jose formed as Hurricane Irene, the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, was closing in on New York City after churning its way up the U.S. Atlantic coast from North Carolina, where it made landfall on Saturday. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)