UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MIAMI Aug 28 Tropical Storm Jose formed near Bermuda on Sunday, becoming the the 10th named storm of the 2011 Atlantic hurricane season, U.S. forecasters said.
The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said Jose formed about 115 miles (185 km) south-southwest of Bermuda and was moving northward. It posed no threat to U.S. energy interests in the Gulf of Mexico.
Jose formed as Hurricane Irene, the first hurricane of the 2011 Atlantic season, was closing in on New York City after churning its way up the U.S. Atlantic coast from North Carolina, where it made landfall on Saturday. (Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.