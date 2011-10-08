MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Jova, deep out in the
Pacific, became a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, with top
winds reaching 75 miles per hour (120 kph).
The storm was 440 miles (710 kph) west-southwest of the
port city of Manzanillo, the Miami-based National Hurricane
Center said.
Jova was moving slowly -- near 3 mph (5 kph) -- toward the
east-northeast. It is forecast to strengthen during the next 48
hours, with some forecast models calling for it to become a
major hurricane before landfall in Mexico next week, the center
said.
There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect and all
of Mexico's major ports were open. Mexico has no oil
installations in the Pacific.
