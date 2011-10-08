MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Jova, deep out in the Pacific, became a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday, with top winds reaching 75 miles per hour (120 kph).

The storm was 440 miles (710 kph) west-southwest of the port city of Manzanillo, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Jova was moving slowly -- near 3 mph (5 kph) -- toward the east-northeast. It is forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours, with some forecast models calling for it to become a major hurricane before landfall in Mexico next week, the center said.

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect and all of Mexico's major ports were open. Mexico has no oil installations in the Pacific. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Cooney)