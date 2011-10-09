MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Hurricane Jova, a category 1 storm off Mexico's Pacific coast, strengthened on Sunday, with top winds reaching 90 miles per hour/(150 kph).

Jova was about 350 miles/(560 km) west-southwest of the port city of Manzanillo, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect but the center warned that a hurricane watch would likely be required for parts of southwest Mexico later on Sunday.

Jova could become a major hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday, the center said. It is expected to reach land early next week.

Mexico has no oil installations in the Pacific but Jova is headed to a part of the coast that is popular with tourists .

All Mexico's major ports were open. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bill Trott)