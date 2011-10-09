(Updates location, adds hurricane watch)

MEXICO CITY Oct 9 Hurricane Jova, a Category 1 storm in the Pacific, strengthened on Sunday and a hurricane watch was in effect for part of Mexico's west coast.

The storm, with top winds reaching 90 miles per hour (150 kph), was about 305 miles (490 km) southwest of the port city of Manzanillo, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said.

Mexico's government issued a hurricane watch for the southwest coast from Punta San Telmo on the Baja California peninsula to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state.

A hurricane watch means hurricane conditions are possible within that area.

Jova could become a major hurricane by Monday night or Tuesday, the center said. The storm is moving east at about 8 mph (13 kph) and is expected to reach land early next week.

Mexico has no oil installations in the Pacific but Jova is headed to a part of the coast popular with tourists.

All Mexico's major ports were open. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Peter Cooney)